Armenian Political prisoner: Avetik Chalabyan was illegally incarcerated by the current government

Avetik Chalabyan Dear relatives,

please share and share. As most of you know that for the past two and a half months, I was illegally incarcerated by the current government and its volunteers, and forced to cease my daily communication with all of you.

Condition of closed detention. forgiveness, the only connection with the outside world could be achieved through lawyers, and I have tried according to possible, using their invaluable support, to deliver my thoughts on our country and events surrounding it, and to keep in touch with you. Yesterday the previous term of detention was up, the court just failed to make a new decision to prolong it, and by God’s will and power, I was released. This is not the end of the battle at all, the current authorities will try shar been able to campaign against me and my family members but the past few months have shown me that whatever they may attempt, with God’s power and consistent resistance from many honest and dedicated people around us will fail, and justice will eventually prevail.I, today, being free, would like to express my deepest gratitude to all those who stood by me and my family in this difficult time, the many public figures and organizations who raised their voices in defense un us, Artsakh ‘ s secular and spiritual authorities that acted in my principle defense, the journalistic community that is its annual work provided great public exposure to this cause, to our many co-workers and partners who gave us their genuine support, strength, and courage to face difficulties and fight for justice. Special thanks to my defense and public relations teams who did a tremendous job on a daily basis during this and created real obstacles for the regime repressive machine to continue my illegal incarceration, and my respects to all my family members who have taken the burden of the biggest blow.The struggle continues, and it is a struggle for a free, sovereign and powerful homeland, a just society, a safe and prosperous future. If in the result of this struggle I am forced to cut off all communications with you again, please forgive me c, otherwise, I look with all of you with hope and faith towards our future, and I promise to do everything I can to make our collective dreams come true. God bless us all!