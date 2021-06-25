Armenian political party leader on double votes

To reveal double votes, they can check to see the last time that each of the 1,282,411 citizens who participated in the elections has crossed (gone to) the state border of the Republic of Armenia and when he or she has returned. This is what leader of Zartonk (Awakening) Party Ara Zohrabyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“INTERESTING FIGURES

According to an official letter sent by the Police of Armenia, 238,912 identification documents (passports, identification cards) have been printed between January 1 and June 20, 2021.