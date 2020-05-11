Armenian Politic: Sasun Mikayelyan offers opposition MP Edmon Marukyan to join him and drop mandate

I know that Marukyan likes to put on a show. Before you know it, he’ll come and say I slaughtered him. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Sasun Mikayelyan said in parliament today as he talked about head of the Bright Armenia faction Edmon Marukyan.

“Marukyan is to blame for the brawl that took place in this parliament. I have an offer. If he is man enough, let us both drop our mandates and let our respective political parties continue their work in parliament. If he drops his mandate, I’ll drop it as well.”