Armenian Police officers join demand for PM and government’s resignation

Police officers of Armenia joined the demand for the resignation of the prime minister and government.

“The post-war crisis situation in the country requires an early resolution,” they said in a statement.

“We express our support to the commanding staff of the army and join the statement dictated by concern over the fate of the Motherland. We call on the police officers not to obey the illegal instructions of Nikol Pashinyan and not to use force against the people.

We urge the public not to succumb to provocations and to refrain from any steps aimed at retaining power. The only solution to the current situation in the country is the resignation of the authorities, we call on the current authorities to leave peacefully, without shocks, refraining from destabilizing the situation in the country.”