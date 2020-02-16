Armenian PM presents six “Munich Principles”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented six “Munich Principles” following his meeting with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on Saturday during a panel discussion of the Munich Security Conference.

Munich principles are as follows:

a) Nagorno-Karabakh gained independence just like Azerbaijan did;

b) Nagorno-Karabakh is a party to the conflict and to the negotiations, it is not possible to solve the conflict without negotiation with Karabakh;

c) there is no territory, there is security; Nagorno-Karabakh cannot compromise its security;

d) it is not possible to solve the conflict by two actions, the talks require “macro revolutions”, then “mini revolutions” and a breakthrough;

e) any solution has to be acceptable to the people of Armenia, the people of Karabakh, the people of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Karabakh are ready to make efforts reach a solution. Azerbaijan has to express readiness as well;

f) there is no military solution. If anyone says there is a military solution, the Karabakh people would say that issue has been solved long ago.

