Armenian PM: Our message is Iran, US have to avoid moves that would worsen situation

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said during his live stream on Facebook.

“The ministers discussed regional situation, Armenian Foreign Minister expressed condolences to the Iranian government and Iranian people over the situation that claimed lives. Iran is a friendly country of ours, the United Sates are a friendly country, and under these circumstances we cannot be involved in anti-Iranian actions, just as in anti-American actions. Our message is that our partners in Iran and the United States avoid the moves that would worsen already tense situation in our region and in international relations,” Pashinyan said.

Armenian PM said he had instructed the relevant state agencies to follow the situation attentively.

A US airstrike killed General Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei declared three-day mourning in Iran and said harsh and severe revenge is awaiting the criminals.