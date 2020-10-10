Armenian PM Expects France to Recognize Karabakh Independence

The proper response in this situation is for European countries, the international community and certain countries to find strength in themselves and take a decisive step and recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during an interview with the French “TV5 Monde” television station.

“The following happened: Azerbaijan launched an offensive, a large-scale war against Nagorno-Karabakh, and this war started with the encouragement and direct participation of Turkey. Turkey has also transferred mercenaries and terrorists from Syria to Azerbaijan so that they can wage war on Karabakh on behalf of Azerbaijan. And now, the Armenians of Karabakh are in existential danger, in danger of genocide and are facing a terrorist attack. Today, peaceful cities and civilian infrastructure, including the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, Stepanakert, are being shelled around the clock. “And in this situation, when Karabakh is facing a humanitarian crisis and the threat of genocide, my call is for the European community, the international community, to condemn the Azerbaijani-Turkish terrorist attack,” Pashinyan said, according to the PM’s Office of Information and Public Relations. “What is happening in Karabakh now is a proof of that, because what does it mean, why did the terrorists come to Karabakh, and why are the peaceful settlements being shelled around the clock?” And I say that a hundred years later Turkey has returned to the South Caucasus to continue the policy of genocide of the Armenian people. At the same time, it is obvious to me that it has a clear geopolitical reason, because the Armenians of the South Caucasus are the last obstacle on the way to Turkey to continue expanding to the north, east and southeast. “



The Prime Minister of Armenia responded to the journalist’s observation that “there is another big player in the region, it is about Russia”, and to the question, “what did you ask from the President of Russia?” “First of all, we are in constant contact with the President of the Russian Federation and Russia has several roles here. First, the country is a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, and second, Russia has certain security obligations. Armenia and Russia have strategic, allied relations in the security sphere. In this regard, Russia has certain security obligations towards the Republic of Armenia, and yesterday the President of the Russian Federation publicly stated that Russia will fulfill its security obligations to the Republic of Armenia as necessary. “

To the question of what expectations he has from the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Nikol Pashinyan answered. – First of all, I would like to emphasize the satisfaction of the Armenian people and Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh with the sincere and straightforward, truth-based positions of the French President. I can honestly say that I expect the President of France and France to recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh, because the concerns raised by Emmanuel Macron, in the current situation, there is simply no other way to address those concerns, because this could turn into a major humanitarian catastrophe. But which can also spread its terrorist rays and its terrorist waves in a wider sense in our region. And, of course, this is a direct threat to world security, given Turkey’s factor and policy. My real expectation is that France will simply recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh. “