Armenian PM: 2020 will be year of economic, political, social and psychological take-off

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas from Republic Square in Yerevan.

“Dear people, proud citizens of Armenia, proud citizens of Artsakh, proud Armenians of the Diaspora.

I am speaking to you live from the heart of the Republic of Armenia and the capital of all Armenians, in Yerevan – from the Republic Square, where in 2018 we had a non-violent velvet popular revolution together,” he said. “The outgoing 2019 was the first complete post-revolutionary year, and in my New Year’s address of December 31, 2018, I promised you that in 2019 we will reach new heights, achieve new successes, primarily in the social and economic life of our country. I am pleased to report that over the past year we have achieved many visible, tangible and measurable results.

According to 2019 results, Armenia will have the largest economic growth not only in our region, not only in the Eurasian Economic Union, not only in the CIS and the entire post-Soviet space, but also in the entire European region. According to 2019 results, Armenia will become one of the

“AMD 1 billion 500 million have been allocated for providing housing to 121 refugee families. Such a program has never been implemented in Armenia. And I am pleased to note that at present the level of poverty in Armenia is at the lowest level since the start of such an accounting.

The international reserves of our country have reached unprecedented volumes, exceeding $ 2.8 billion, and tax revenues to the state budget in 2019 have been exceeded by over AMD 100 billion.

Armenian Government implements many programs to help thousands of families overcome poverty and prosper through work.

It is also important to note that since May 2018, about 84 thousand new jobs have appeared in Armenia, the number of unemployed is sharply reduced. Moreover, today in Armenia there are thousands of vacancies, he added.

“The list of our achievements can be continued for a very long time. However, I list all this not only for summing up the results of 2019, but also for determining our benchmarks for 2020,” he said.

“We have made significant changes to the Tax Code so that 2020 will be an exceptional year for the economic activity of our citizens. After the revolution, hundreds of millions of dollars go to the Armenia, and every citizen should think about what kind of project of creative entrepreneurship he can get his own from this national wealth and what share of national wealth he can create himself,” he said. “The time has come in Armenia when it is necessary to make the impossible possible. In 2018, very few believed that a non-violent velvet popular revolution could be carried out in the country, and in 2019 very few believed that we could achieve economic indicators worthy of worldwide attention. 2020 will be a year of hope for skeptics and take-off for enthusiasts. 2020 will be the year of economic, political, social and psychological take-off for the Republic of Armenia. Such is the significance of this moment in the crowded and full of joy, love and solidarity of the revolutionary square of the Republic.”

“I also note that the army began and is rapidly developing the introduction of a new soldiers nutrition system, which received wide support from the soldiers, their parents and society. At the end of 2020, we intend to provide all the military units of the Armenian army with such a food system, as a result of which the tables of our soldiers will be worthy of their service …” he added.

“I send special greetings to the Armenian police, the National Security Service, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Justice, who spend these New Year minutes in the service, ensuring the safety of the country and people, and thank them for their service.

I cordially greet those employees in the field of healthcare, energy, transport, catering, and in general everyone who celebrates the New Year not with family members, but at the workplace.

And finally, I welcome all the citizens of Armenia, all our compatriots – in Armenia, Artsakh, the Diaspora … and especially those people who are now here – in the center of Yerevan, the capital of all Armenians and the capital of the Republic of Armenia – on Republic Square.”