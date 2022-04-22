Armenian Parliament VP Announces “Street Struggle” to Topple Pashinyan

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, Vice-Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly and a member of Armenia’s opposition Hayastan parliamentary faction, today announced that those opposed to the current government will launch a new round of rallies and protest actions to force Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign.

Saghatelyan described the protest movement as a “street struggle”.

Saghatelyan, in a Facebook video message, accused Pashinyan of leading Armenia and Artsakh down the path of destruction.

“We are facing not only new concessions from the homeland but, in general, the real danger of losing statehood. These are not just words. This is the bitter reality,” said Saghatelyan, calling for a movement of national resistance.

You are fighting for the dignified future of the Armenian people, for our prosperous, free, independent right to live. That struggle is an existential, sacred struggle, therefore, there is no alternative, there is no retreat, there is no other way. “My friends and I will go to the end, we have the potential, it is our people, we have the will and the determination,” Saghatelyan said.

Saghatelyan, an ARF member, said that people from all regions of Armenia will march on Yerevan on April 25, one day after the traditional commemoration of the 1915 Armenian Genocide.