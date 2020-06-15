Armenian Parliament to discuss issue of stripping Tsarukyan of immunity during June 16 session

The National Assembly of Armenia will discuss the issue of stripping head of ”Prosperous Armenia” Party, MP Gagik Tsarukyan of immunity, ARMENPRESS reports President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’I inform that I have received the petitions of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Armenia on giving consent to initiate criminal persecution against member of the parliament of the Republic of Armenia Gagik Tsarukyan and deprive him of liberty’’, Mirzoyan wrote.

The parliamentary discussions on the issue will take place during the regular session of the National Assembly on June 16.

On June 14 leader of the opposition Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan was taken to the National Security Service for questioning. He stayed there until 23:30. Tsarukyan’s supporters organized a rally outside the NSS demanding to stop the actions against the lawmaker.

Earlier the NSS issued a statement according to which a company, that is included Gagik Tsarukyan’s Multi Group Concern, has caused tens of billions of drams in damage to the state.

In another statement, the NSS said it revealed numerous cases on giving bribes to voters by the Prosperous Armenia party members, as well as candidates to vote in favor of the party during the April 2, 2017 parliamentary elections.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan