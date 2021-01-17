Armenian parliament speaker to Vatican ex-envoy: Minasyan should answer for his false denunciation

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan took to his Facebook responded to the statement of the former Armenian Ambassador to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan.

Earlier, Minasyan noted that Ararat Mirzoyan is an agent of the Turkish special services.

“The next nonsense of M. Minasyan should receive a proper criminal-legal assessment, and Minasyan should also answer for this false denunciation,” Mirzoyan added.

Armenian parliament’s speakert, Ararat Mirzoyan, is an agent of the Turkish special services, gormer Armenian Ambassador to the Vatican Mikayel Minasyan said in his video message.

Minasyan commented on the construction of the Museum-Institute of the Armenian Genocide and the Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex, noting that if Armenia made efforts towards the recognition of the Genocide, then the enemy state should have made the opposite efforts.

“The Turkish special services have begun to work in this direction,” he noted.