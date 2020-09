Armenian National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Stepanakert on a working visit, today laid a wreath at the Stepanakert Brotherhood Cemetery to mark the Independence Day of the Artsakh Republic.

Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit to Artsakh, was accompanied by a group of local and Armenian deputies.

Those present paid tribute to the memory of Armenians who died for the defense of the homeland and laid flowers at their graves.