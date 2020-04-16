Armenian parliament adopts controversial law on confiscation of illegal property

The Armenian parliament has adopted in the second and final reading a controversial draft law on the confiscation of illegal property.

Ninety-nine MPs supported this legislative initiative, one – opposed, 15 – abstained.

According to the authorities, the adoption of the law will enable the competent authority, the Prosecutor General’s Office to study the lawfulness of the acquisition of property and submit a claim demanding the confiscation of this property if it is discovered that the acquired property is not justified by sources of income, and the value of which currently exceeds the threshold of AMD 50 million.

Armenian MPs have also adopted a package of bills on introducing amendments to the law on TV and radio and related laws to allow Armenian Public TV to broadcast ads up to 5 minutes per hour in primetime – from 6 pm to 12 am.