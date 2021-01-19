Armenian Oriental studies expert: There is still a big threat of war in the region

There is still a big threat of war in the region, and Armenia needs to get ready for that war. This is what Head of the Department of Iranian Studies at Yerevan State University Vardan Voskanyan told reporters today.

According to him, this is linked to the fact that the participants of the Nagorno-Karabakh war aren’t satisfied with the outcomes, and this first and foremost concerns Turkey, which failed to have its presence as a peacekeeper, and now it is trying to ensure its military presence in Ganja.

“Besides that, from the military perspective, Russia strengthened its positions in Azerbaijan (if we take into consideration the fact that Baku considers Nagorno-Karabakh its own). Amid this, Ankara and Baku are planning to hold military exercises in Kars, which is not far from the Russian 102nd Military Base in Armenia. Israel, which de facto participated in the war as well, didn’t get what it wanted,” the analyst stated.