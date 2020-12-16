Armenian opposition’s prime ministerial nominee meets with academic circles

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) on Wednesday hosted a meeting with Vazgen Manukyan, the prime ministerial nominee of the 17 opposition parties united under the name “Committee for the Salvation of the Fatherland”. Report Tert.am

The event, organized by the NAS presidency, focused on possible ways and methods for overcoming the existing challenges in Armenia. A discussion unfolded, in particular, over resolving the status of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), re-establishing the army capacities, raising the significance of national values and enhancing the quality of education. The participants also underlined the need of renewing the negotiation within the OSCE Minsk Group format.

Manukyan, a former chairman of the Public Council of Armenia, stressed the importance of legitimate government change processes. “The first year should mark a process of laying the foundations of Armenia’s future course, i.e. – the way were are supposed to have a national democratic country enjoying an adequate defense and having its specific role in the region,” he said.

NAS President Radik Martirosyan highlighted education’s paramount role in overcoming present-day challenges, stressing the need of state sponsorship and financial investments, which he said have been “essentially insignificant” since the collapse of the USSR. “With the available scanty resources though, science in Armenia does have achievements and it does remain in leading positions among the Caucasus countries. Without science, our country’s development is impossible – as is the development of the people and the state in general. Modern science requires the combination of big groups’ potential to attain serious results,” he said.

The participants also heard other academicians and scholars attending the meeting.