Armenian Opposition Urges Referendum Delay Due To Coronavirus

An Armenian opposition leader has called on the authorities to postpone a constitutional referendum scheduled for April 5 because of the risks posed by the spread of the new coronavirus infection in the country.

“The situation tends to get worse rather than better,” Edmon Marukian, the leader of the parliamentary Bright Armenia party, warned on March 13.

“The number of those infected is increasing, so it will be impossible to hold the ballot, and decisions in this regard must be made now.”

Marukian also said he was in favor of introducing a state of emergency for at least 14 days in order to shut down all public and private institutions and stop all mass events.

Armenia has reported 13 confirmed coronavirus infections.