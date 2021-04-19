Armenian opposition showing Azerbaijan crime Against humanity at PACE

Aliyev joined Hitler and Saddam Hussein with military park. My speech at the PACE.Dear colleagues,2021 2021 On April 12, the museum opened in Baku dedicated to the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh was presented with a 1-hour report on Azerbaijan’s state television. In this terrorist show, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev spoke in military uniform, proudly walking around and showing the Armenian military equipment found in the museum and the real size wax mannequins mocking Armenian soldiers.The central part of the so-called ′′ military park ′′ was the long trail made of helmets of dead and overturned Armenian soldiers.All this happened not in an unknown state, but in one of the European Council states in Azerbaijan. Let me remind you that Azerbaijan is the country that continues to illegally behave more than 200 Armenian soldiers and supervised civilians.Please take a minute to look at the photos in my hands. These are not photos from the past, but photos taken nowadays when a modern dictator considers it normal to chain people and present human humiliating attitude and torture as a natural attitude towards military.In one of the photos, an Azerbaijani child plays with the racist mullage of an Armenian soldier, who was probably tortured in Azerbaijani prison.These pictures show that there is systemic racial hatred between Armenians and Armenia in Azerbaijan. There are queues for visiting this park, which is disgusting and simply unacceptable.Aliev joined the list of dictators like Hitler and Saddam Hussein with this action.At the same time, what is happening in Azerbaijan reminded me of Iraq in late 1980 s when another dictator used a helmet of five thousand Iranian soldiers gathered from the warfield to end the monument he called ′′ the arch of victory “: That man was Saddam Hussein.Like Huseyn, Aliyev thinks this is what will help him glorify the army that adopted the ′′ Islamic state ′′ terrorist organization. I notice another similarity between these two dictators. Like Hussein, Aliev doesn’t return the military either.This park clearly shows the aggressive essence of Azerbaijani authorities and their true face. they promote racial hatred, consider cruelty and torture demonstration to the next generations and the whole world is a natural phenomenon.Dear colleagues,History has proven that if necessary steps are not taken to stop dictators and their aggression, it usually ceases to be a local problem and spreads around the world.I urge you to pay attention to these events and I hope necessary and urgent measures will be taken to condemn Azerbaijan’s actions. The so-called ′′ military park ′′ must be closed.

