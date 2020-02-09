Armenian opposition party leader says he receives threatening letters

Armenian opposition Bright Armenia party leader Edmon Marukyan said he was receiving threatening letters after parliament’s meeting on the bill on constitutional amendments.

“After a well-known meeting, I receive letters with threats about whistling bullets …”, he noted.

As reported earlier, special parliamentary meeting has been convened to discuss the bill on constitutional amendments. Edmon Marukyan, in his turn, said there are many procedural violations and the bill cannot be put to a referendum.

Bright Armenia faction voted against the bill.