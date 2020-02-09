fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Armenian opposition party leader says he receives threatening letters

by Leave a Comment

Armenian opposition Bright Armenia party leader Edmon Marukyan said he was receiving threatening letters after parliament’s meeting on the bill on constitutional amendments.

“After a well-known meeting, I receive letters with threats about whistling bullets …”, he noted.

As reported earlier, special parliamentary meeting has been convened to discuss the bill on constitutional amendments. Edmon Marukyan, in his turn, said there are many procedural violations and the bill cannot be put to a referendum.

Bright Armenia faction voted against the bill.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.