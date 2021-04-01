Armenian opposition MP says changes to electoral system put legitimacy of snap elections at risk

Head of the opposition Bright Armenia faction in the Armenian parliament on Thursday deplored changes to the country’s electoral system ahead of the snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20.

The Armenian National Assembly passed in the first reading on Thursday a bill calling for amendments to the Electoral Code of the country. The measure was adopted by 81 votes in favor and no against votes. 23 opposition lawmakers abstained from the vote.

The legislative changes propose switching to the proportional system, removing the current mixed system that allows MPs to be elected via a combination between the proportional and the so-called rating-based system.

MP Edmon Marukyan stated the adoption of proposed changes to the electoral laws without the participation of opposition forces put the legitimacy of the early elections at risk.

He noted that citizens are deprived of the right to elect separate MPs. He mentioned that the problem is not the electoral system, but the practice that existed before.

“There is no consensus on the part of any of the Armenian opposition forces, while a different draft law has been sent to the Venice Commission. I officially announce that the legitimacy of the parliamentary elections is being put at risk,” Marukyan said.

”But you will dig your own political grave with the Electoral Code you have adopted, this will be the end of you, because the political force which has adopted a constitution or electoral legislation for itself, has beheaded itself. So, go ahead with it, but we shall return the right to elect a president, a mayor and an MP to the people,” he added.