Armenian opposition MP says attempts made to infect his phone with spyware

MP Hayk Mamijanyan from the opposition With Honor faction says attempts have been made to infect his phone with spyware, including NSO Group’s Pegasus software, for nearly one year.

He shared on his Facebook page several screenshots of messages containing malicious links sent by unknown persons, warning his side to be cautious.

“I want to ask all those who want to wiretap my phone: Are you, masochists?! The only thing you can hear are the same ideas I express in my speeches and interviews, just peppered with new swear words. Have a nice time!” said the deputy.