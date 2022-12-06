Armenian opposition member refuses to take up parliament seat

Lawyer Robert Hayrapetyan, a member of the opposition Resurgent Armenia party, has refused to take up a vacant parliament seat.

“The current situation is incompatible with my ideas of possible parliamentary activity and responsibility towards the actions stemming from the primary mandate,” he wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

“I will stay true to my principles in my further public activities and regardless of my status, I will continue my opposition activities, fighting against the incompetent authorities,” Hayrapetyan said.

A number of parliament seats remained vacant after the Resurgent Armenia party, which was part of the largest opposition Hayastan faction in the Armenian National Assembly, announced its decision to quit the parliament last week.

