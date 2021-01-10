Armenian opposition leaders meet with foreign minister

Leaders of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement Vazgen Manukyan, Ishkhan Saghatelyan and Artur Vanetsyan met with Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Aivazian on Saturday, the movement said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Vazgen Manukyan, the joint opposition candidate for interim prime minister said representatives of the movement demanded a meeting with Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian, Director of the National Security Service (NSS) Armen Abazyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan to get clarifications on the “explosive” situation ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Moscow.