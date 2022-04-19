Armenian opposition “5165” group launches campaign to oust Pashinyan

Armenia’s “5165” opposition movement led by Karin Tonoyan on Tuesday launched a campaign to remove Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his cabinet.

Members of the movement first joined the indefinite anti-government protest being staged in Yerevan’s Liberty Square on Sunday evening.

Afterward, they started a march through the central streets of Yerevan holding a long red ribbon. The protesters also tied red ribbons around their sleeves, saying they symbolize the “red lines” that the Armenian authorities have crossed.

Edgar Ghazaryan, a member of the movement, urges all those seeking Pashinyan’s ouster to wear red ribbons at work, in school, and elsewhere as a symbol of protest.

The protest action, according to organizers, will be long-lasting.