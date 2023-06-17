Armenian, One by One, Realizing Pashinyan Deceive them, from top intellectuals to taxi Drivers

American-Armenian cardiologist and national figure Hakob Aintaplyan are one of the diasporas Armenians who believed in Nikol Pashinyan in 2018 and hoped that his rule would bring positive changes in Armenia. “I supported Pashinyan in 2018, I believed for a year, I called on people to elect him. However, later I realized that he is a liar, a deceiver, an anti-nationalist, and a fake. And since I am a rational person, I am obliged to tell the people that we have been deceived, that Nikol’s rule is evil for our nation and homeland. He should not lead the Armenian nation, because he has no ability, no training, and no diplomacy. He is a journalist who raised the people with the help of others and money. Currently, he has taken over the parliament and the government. Pashinyan instigated a war with Azerbaijan, lost that war, lost a lot of Armenian lands, caused 10 billion damage to the infrastructure, displaced most of the Artsakh Armenians, caused the death of 5 thousand Armenian youth, 7 thousand disabled, he could not bring back the prisoners. He does not have the ability to lead a country. Mistake after mistake, lie after lie, puts the blame on the previous ones. I am a doctor, the patient comes to me and says that the previous two doctors treated me wrongly, they gave me drugs that caused harm. I also give that I am doing more harm. Am I not a worse doctor than the previous ones? Pashinyan is doing the same, if the predecessors did wrong things, you have to correct them, you promised that you will correct them. If you can’t fix it, leave, be honest, tell the people. “I don’t have that ability. I promised that we would win, but I didn’t have that ability.” Give up. This regime has no national spirit, is not far-sighted, and does not see beyond five meters. They make unnecessary steps and statements that are harmful. I tried meditating, in writing, to give advice, to give direction. But to no avail. He does not attach any importance to the dictates of the diaspora. We need one thing in this situation: an intelligent leader and a regime with a national ideology…” HG: You can watch the full interview with Hakob Aintaplyan on “Hraparak TV”.