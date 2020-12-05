Armenian ombudsman: New evidence received on use of chemical weapons of mass destruction by Azerbaijan

Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said new evidence has been received on the use of chemical weapons of mass destruction by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The studies were carried out using special equipment.

The facts on record make this assumption sound.

According to doctors, the majority of people who received burns of varying degrees from the first days of the war differed from the cases they encountered in their practice.

The above, as well as many other facts, received the necessary legal confirmation in the office of the Ombudsman, additional special studies will be carried out, and the necessary steps will be taken based on the results.

This was also made possible thanks to the professional work of taking samples and the conscientious statement of the medical staff of the national burn center.