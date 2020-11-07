Armenian official likens Israel to Nazi Germany amid Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Senior military advisor sends scathing message to Jerusalem after reports of arms deals with Azerbaijan surface and vows to take revenge as fighting in Caucus continues..

Advisor to the Chief of the Armenian Army General Staff Vladimir Pogosyan on Thursday likened Israel to Nazi Germany and vowed vengeance for its support of Azerbaijan in the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“Politicians in Armenia have finally begun to realize what Europe and Israel are, especially Israel. Today’s Israel and 1933’s Germany are the same. The only difference is that I already understood it from the first war,” Podosyan wrote on Facebook.

“We will not forgive anyone, and we will not forget whose hands are covered in Armenian blood. The day will come, and we will take revenge. Israel, Turkey and other countries built the Azerbaijani army. And what did they achieve by that? We will win! Have no doubt about it.”

Vladimir Pogosyan’s post condemning Israel (Photo: Capture)Pogosyan’s condemnation comes two days after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sharply condemned Israel for aligning itself with “Turkey, terrorists and Syrian mercenaries” in support of Azerbaijan.Armenia, a country long-seen as close to Israel’s nemesis Iran, closed its newly opened embassy in Tel Aviv after Azeri presidential advisor Hikmet Hajiyev, said that Azerbaijan was using Israeli-made drones, including so-called “suicide” drones that can destroy a target on impact, in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Israeli media later reported that Israel’s Elbit Systems sold Azerbaijan the armed drones that have effectively shifted the military balance in the decades-old dispute.