Armenian Nuclear Power Plant re-started after PPM

The planned preventive maintenance (PPM) of the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant 3rd Power Unit’s 3rd and 4th turbo generators has been completed and the facility was re-connected to the country’s unified energy system, the Rosatom corporation – who is in charge of the maintanance- said.

“The implemented work allowed to significantly increase the power unit’s operational safety and reliability levels,” Rosatom said.

The maintenance work was completed 12 days ahead of the schedule thanks to efficient organization.

The works on extending the lifecycle of power unit 2 will resume after the PPM completion.