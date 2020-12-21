Armenian newspaper: Special Investigation Service summons Artur Vanetsyan for “sale of Artsakh” allegations

The Special Investigation Service of Armenia is preparing a report on the allegation of $5,000,000,000. Several politicians, including Mikayel Minasyan and Aghvan Vardanyan have declared that the Artsakh issue was solved through a transaction, that is, Nikol Pashinyan was offered $5,000,000,000 for defeat and capitulation, and currently, the Special Investigation Service has launched an investigation into those statements, Hraparak.am newspaper reported.

In particular, Mikayel Minasyan shared the story of how a high-ranking Azerbaijani official in Dubai had told then director of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan to tell Nikol Pashinyan about the offer.

In an interview with Hraparak.am, Vanetsyan hadn’t refuted this and added that there had been such meetings. “Through operational communication, I held regular meetings with the Azerbaijani official, including in Dubai. During those meetings, I received various kinds of information and transmitted them to Nikol Pashinyan, and all members of the Security Council were aware of those meetings. As far as the content of the mentioned meeting and several other meetings is concerned, I deem it necessary to emphasize the following again: I won’t release information that I have obtained due to my position.”

The source informed that the Special Investigation Service is preparing a report on the criminal case based on these statements, and the aim is to refute the news about the “sale of Artsakh” that is being disseminated. Within the scope of this case, today the Special Investigation Service summoned Artur Vanetsyan. According to Hraparak.am, Vanetsyan didn’t show up to the interview for excusable reasons.