Armenian news update from Iraq

The visit of the president and members of the new elected administrative body of the Armenian Charitable Society in Iraq to the Armenian Cultural and Social Society in Erbil The President and the Administrative Board of the Armenian Cultural and Social Society in Erbil received a delegation consisting of the president and members of the new elected administrative body of the Armenian Charitable Society in Iraq.

At the beginning of the meeting, the new administration was welcomed and congratulated. The two sides explained the activities of the cultural, social and sports associations, the teaching of the mother tongue, the activities of the Women’s Committee and the Scouts team. In conclusion, the delegation thanked the head of the elected administrative body of the Armenian Social and Cultural Association in Erbil for the warm reception, welcome and appreciation.

Source: Samir Melbourne