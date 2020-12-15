Armenian news Paper report The ambassadors were instructed to calm down the Diaspora and prevent the campaigns against Pashinyan

“Protests demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan are taking place not only in Armenia, but also in the Diaspora, especially in countries where the Armenian community is large, the influence of Armenian lobby groups on the state apparatus and governing circles. In recent days,

in addition to protests, many Diaspora organizations have issued statements demanding Pashinyan’s resignation. According to “Fact” newspaper, the current Armenian authorities have accepted this fact quite painfully. According to our sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the last 3-4 days the RA ambassadors to a number of European countries have been given a special instruction to make efforts to prevent those campaigns against Pashinyan.

In particular, the ambassadors were urged to meet with the leaders of the local Armenian community, business circles, to persuade them. “By the way, according to our information, the ambassadors of some countries expressed concern that their impact on the community is quite small, but the authorities insisted on achieving a positive result at all costs, otherwise” the seats will be given to others, “the newspaper writes.

Source: Tert.am