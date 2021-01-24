The people who had liberated Shushi were ordered to retreat since they were told that they would be struck with Iskander weapons and that they shouldn’t have been there, and they had already seized Shushi and left by the order of Pashinyan. This is what leader of the Essence of Time movement Sergey Kurghinyan declared.

“When they had left, it was announced that Shushi had been transferred. There was no justification for such capitulation. I don’t understand what Shushi had to do with this at all.

Now all Armenian sources report that the Armenian army didn’t support Nagorno-Karabakh in general. The weapons that were transferred to Nagorno-Karabakh from different sides remained in the territory of Armenia. Overall, Armenia didn’t provide any assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh. All efforts were being made for the treason and, in essence, Pashinyan made the choice with funding from Turkey and Azerbaijan.