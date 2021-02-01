Armenian minister: Armenia’s military budget has quadrupled

Armenia is located in a rather aggressive environment in which its neighboring countries are distorting maps and historical and cultural facts on a daily basis, and moreover, they are doing it institutionally and in an organized manner, engaging the international community in this process. This is what Minister of High-Tech Industry of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan said as he touched upon the security of Armenology and Armenian culture during today’s parliamentary hearings under the title “Science as a Pillar for Security and Development”.

In this regard, the minister stated that it is necessary to carry out large-scale scientific activities in order to avoid grave consequences, adding that Armenia’s defense budget has doubled over the past two years.

“If we take into consideration grants and other financial resources, the military budget has quadrupled. Armenia has rather good potential that is also used in the military industry sector,” Arshakyan assured and added that active efforts are being made to use artificial intelligence and to be active in cybersecurity.