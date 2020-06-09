Armenian Media Report: Pashinyan meets Armenia’s 1st president while testing positive for COVID-19

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met 1st president Levon Ter-Petrosyan while testing positive for COVID-19, PastInfo reported.

“The meeting was held based on the situation developed in the domestic political field, which Pashinyan can no longer manage. This meeting was followed by the resignation of the heads of two power structures – the director of the National Security Service and Armenian Police chief, as well as Pashinyan’s statement on recovery,” the edition noted.

“The former president may have advised Pashinyan on upcoming political events. The fact is that after the meeting the heads of the NSS and the Police were replaced,” it is added.