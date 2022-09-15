Armenian Media lRAGIR Report: In the UN Security Council, Russia defends the interests of Baku and took a hostile line toward Armenia

Discussions continue in the UN Security Council regarding the recent terrorist attack by Moscow and Baku against Armenia. Yesterday,

the permanent representative of Russia at the UN, Nebeznyan, insisted that the UN resolution should contain a reference to 2020. to the tripartite statement of November 9. Thus, Moscow is trying to legitimize its plan to abolish Armenia’s statehood on the UN platform. While the permanent members of the UN Security Council, France and the USA, as well as India and other countries clearly point to the fact of aggression, Russia justifies Baku’s actions by repeating its traditional answer during previous invasions: no border demarcation was done, therefore there can be no aggression. : Baku declares the same. Thus, Moscow is already acting against Armenia without a mask, directly and with its own face.

Source: https://www.lragir.am/2022/09/15/738769/?fbclid=IwAR2R-wJt1pCP2XwPwO5io–yFCFnaCKtjLlb1HCcDTu8R1TX9I2wZ0qsvZ8#l83ait7z7d5xliqg2ll