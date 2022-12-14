Armenian media Artsakh – Armenia does not have the opportunity to cover the closed part of Azerbaijan, there is only Azerbaijani unilateral coverage

Center for Law and Justice «Թաթոյան» հիմնադրամ/ “Tatoyan” foundation studies show that Azerbaijani media carry out full filming from the scene, including live streaming. Armenian media no possibility of coverage ion have no they were not even allowed near the scene

—-

The studies of the Center for Law and Justice “Tatoyan” Foundation show that the Azerbaijani media have full access to the scene of the incident, including through live broadcasting. Armenian mass media have no coverage, they are not even allowed to approach the place.

Azerbaijani mass media spread open provocative videos, inciting animosity and Armenophobia, spread false information.

We invite the interational community’s attention to this fact and state with confidence that this is one of the pre-planned steps of the Azerbaijani authorities, with the aim of filling the sphere only with the one-sided information they need.

It is not a secret for anyone that the Azerbaijani mass media are instructed by the Azerbaijani authorities and are their indirect mouthpiece. And the media that operate at the Lachin corridor are financed by the government of Azerbaijan.

It is clear that Azerbaijan’s blocking of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, cutting off the gas supply, is the continuation of Azerbaijan’s criminal policy of depopulating Artsakh and leaving 120,000 people in isolation.

