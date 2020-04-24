Armenian leaders pay tribute to Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd

Top leadership of Armenia visited today Yerevan’s Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex to pay tribute to the 1.5 million holy martyrs of the 1915 Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian, National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan and Artsakh President-elect Arayik Harutyunyan separately visited Tsitsernakaber to lay wreaths at the memorial for the Genocide victims and place flowers near the eternal flame.

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, too, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay homage to and offer prayers for the repose of souls of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The ceremony was accompanied by a live performance of pianist, Honored Artist of Armenia Hayk Melikyan.

The events commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide are being held remotely this year due to safety concerns as the country is fighting the coronavirus outbreak.