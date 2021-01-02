Armenian Lawmaker: Martyr Soleimani Freed Muslims, Christians from Clutches of ISIL

“General Soleimani defended the Syrian and Iraqi people and even the Christians of the region against ISIL and helped the people stay and live on their lands,” Shaverdian wrote in a statement to mark the first anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani’s assassination by the US, adding, “He was a man who struggled for freedom and fought irrespective of religious or ethnic prejudice, and liberated Muslims and Christians from the clutches of ISIL.”

He added that it is good to remember the Armenian soldiers who fought under his commandment.

Shaverdian went on to say that the world will not forget that the harsh revenge from the vicious triangle of the US, the Zionist regime and the ISIL is underway.

In relevant remarks on Saturday, Iranian Jews’ representative at the parliament Siamak Mareh Sedq said that Martyr Qassem Soleimani and his fellow combatants’ defense of Yazidis and Christians against ISIL showed the humane spirit of this great martyr, adding that his assassination by enemies has been a proof of their support for this terrorist grouplet.

“Martyr Qassem Soleimani was the most steadfast person against ISIL,” Mareh Sedq said in an interview with FNA, noting that this great martyr’s defence of Muslims alongside Christians and Yazidis in Iraq and Syria proved his humane spirit.

He went on to say that assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by enemies shows that they are the main supporters of ISIL.

Also on Saturday, representative of the Assyrian and Chaldean Christians at the Iranian Parliament Sharli Anuyeh Tekyeh praised Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani for his role in fighting terrorism, stressing that Muslims and non-Muslims were equal to his rescue efforts in the war on ISIL.

“In the battle against ISIL and defending nations against the terrorist group [ISIL], Martyr Qassem Soleimani didn’t distinguish between Muslims and non-Muslims,” Tekyeh told FNA on Saturday, adding that General Soleimani manifested the justice of Imam Ali (PBUH) and real human rights.

He went on to say that the US is the obvious symbol of state terrorism which does not come short of any inhumane act to advance its objectives.

The parliamentarian stressed that the Assyrians and Chaldeans defend Iran’s national dignity and territorial integrity beside their Muslims compatriots.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike on Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on January 3, 2020.

The airstrike also martyred Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The two were martyred in an American airstrike that targeted their vehicle on the road to the airport.

Five Iranian and five Iraqi military men were martyred by the missiles fired by the US drone at Baghdad International Airport.

On January 8 and after the funeral ceremony of General Soleimani, the IRGC Aerospace Force started heavy ballistic missile attacks on US Ein Al-Assad airbase in Southwestern Iraq near the border with Syria and a US operated airbase in Erbil in retaliation for the US assassination of General Soleimani.

Ein Al-Assad is an airbase with a 4km runway at 188m altitude from sea levels, which is the main and the largest US airbase in Iraq. Early reports said the radar systems and missile defense shields in Ein Al-Assad failed to operate and intercept the Iranian missiles. Unofficial reports said the US army’s central radar systems at Ein Al-Assad had been jammed by electronic warfare.

The second IRGC reprisal attack targeted a US military base near Erbil airport in Iraqi Kurdistan Region in the second leg of “Martyr Soleimani” reprisal operation.

Iraq said the attacks had not taken any toll from its army men stationed at these two bases. The US army had blocked entrance into Ein Al-Assad to everyone, including the Iraqi army.

The IRGC officials said none of the missiles had been intercepted.

Meantime, Iran announced in late June that it had issued arrest warrants for 36 officials of the US and other countries who have been involved in the assassination of the martyred General Soleimani.

“36 individuals who have been involved or ordered the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including the political and military officials of the US and other governments, have been identified and arrest warrants have been issued for them by the judiciary officials and red alerts have also been issued for them via the Interpol,” Alqasi Mehr said at the time.

He said that the prosecuted individuals are accused of murder and terrorist action, adding that US President Donald Trump stands at the top of the list and will be prosecuted as soon as he stands down presidency after his term ends.