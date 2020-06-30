Armenian lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan contracts coronavirus

Leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan has been infected with the coronavirus. Deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Shake Isayan confirmed the news during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

A video made months ago showing Tsarukyan saying that good people can’t get infected with the coronavirus, has been posted on the Facebook page of Gagik Tsarukyan.

The National Security Service of Armenia issued statements on three criminal cases involving the PAP leader.

Accordingly, the first of these criminal cases is about illegalities at Casino Shangri La owned by Gagik Tsarukyan.

The second statement was about vote buying during the 2017 parliamentary election.

And while Tsarukyan was still being questioned, the NSS disseminated a statement on a third criminal case. Accordingly, the officials of Arinj community—where Gagik Tsarukyan resides—of Kotayk Province had legalized the illegal structures on a 7.5-hectare agricultural land that was unlawfully leased, and then had illegally alienated this land to “New” LLC belonging to Tsarukyan. And as a result of this illegality, about 370 million drams were not transferred to Arinj’s budget.