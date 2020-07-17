fbpx

Armenian Investigative Committee: 36 servicemen were injured in shelling

The Investigative Committee of Armenia launched more than 30 criminal cases amid the aggravation of the situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including on the fact of violation of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, a gross violation of international humanitarian law, and the requirements of the Geneva Convention.

According to preliminary data, as a result of attacks on Armenian strongholds, 36 servicemen were injured, 4 were killed, 4 cars were damaged.

The necessary investigative measures are underway.

