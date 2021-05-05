Armenian International Studies expert: US military assistance to Azerbaijan is provided on condition

For what objective and on what condition is the United States providing military assistance to Azerbaijan since 2001? Armenian International Studies expert Suren Sargsyan asked this on Facebook.

“US military assistance to Azerbaijan is provided for the following objective and under the following condition:

Objective:

1. To support US efforts to counter international terrorism.

2. To support the operational readiness of US armed forces or coalition partners to counter international terrorism.

3. For the security of the border (sea border with Iran) of Azerbaijan.

Condition:

1. The assistance shall not impede or obstruct the continued efforts for conducting peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and cannot be used for offensive purposes against Armenia,” Sargsyan added in particular.