Armenian Intellectuals appeal to foreign embassies in Armenia over the return of Armenian PoWs held in Azerbaijan

Citizens, the representatives of arts and culture sector have gathered again at Charles Aznavour square in Yerevan on Monday. For the third day in a row they are raising the urgent need to address the issue of the return of Armenian war prisoners held in Azerbaijan and the bodies of those killed in the Karabakh war.

One of the organizers of the initiative, actor Hrant Tokhatyan informed that a group of intellectuals plan to hand over a letter to the French Embassy in Yerevan, requesting assistance in making Azerbaijan implement taken commitments in line of with the trilateral statement signed on November 9.

On Sunday, the intellectuals gathered outside the Russian Embassy on Sunday with the same request.

“We are submitting these letters on behalf of all people who are here or support our initiative in any way. Our appeal to all diplomatic missions accredited to Armenia is the following – exert pressure on Azerbaijan to return the Armenian PoWs and allow to retrieve the bodies of the dead,” Tokhatyan said.

In his words, they have asked the Diaspora Armenians as well to apply to authorities of their states too residence as well as international structures to initiate the return of the captives.