Armenian historians send open letter to US President hoping to see clearly genocide term in his April 24 address

Armenian historians have addressed an open letter to US President Joe Biden, hoping to see clearly the term genocide in his annual April 24 address.

The letter has been signed by the Union of Historians of Armenia, the History Institute of the National Academy of Sciences, the History Faculty of the Yerevan State University, the Institute for Armenian Scientific Research of the YSU, the Faculty of History and Social Science of the Armenian State Pedagogical University.

In the letter the historians state that they do not seek to scientifically prove once again the obvious fact of the Armenian Genocide. The concern is connected with the persistent denial by Turkey, which serves for that country as a carte blanche to make new genocidal acts.

“The last of it was carried out against the peaceful population of the self-determined Nagorno Karabakh through broad involvement of international terrorist organizations. A NATO member state, combining the modern technical means provided by that powerful security system and the capacities of terrorist structures, has again behaved itself in Nagorno Karabakh as a serial killer because it has not yet been held accountable for its past crimes committed against humanity and civilization”, the letter says.

The letter notes that Turkey poses a threat not only for Armenia, but also for all its neighbors and the entire civilized world.

“The two major crimes committed against humanity and civilization during the First and Second World Wars – the Armenian Genocide and the Jewish Holocaust, have outlined the clear line, with which the 20th century has set the red lines guaranteeing peaceful coexistence on the Planet Earth, which have become inseparable parts of whole human consciousness. Their protection and the prevention of new genocides firstly depend on the will and determination of the United States as one of the greatest countries which guarantees freedom and human rights in the whole world”, the letter states, adding that the decisive condition for preventing the new genocidal aspirations of Turkey, bringing that country back to the field of its international obligations is overcoming the phenomenon of Turkish impunity through the unconditional and final recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“At this historic moment the souls of not only the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide, but also millions of people killed in violence and sufferings are praying with a hope to see clearly the GENOCIDE term in your annual April 24 address”, the letter says.