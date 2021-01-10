Armenian historian: We must not allow our destiny to be determined in a completely different place, by various papers

“I do not accept the concept of defeat of an army, state or people, I accept the concept of the defeat of taking the wrong path and adopting the wrong system of values, poor policies and wrong vision of the future,” former Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, Doctor of History Hayk Demoyan said on Saturday, referring to the recent 44-day war in Artsakh.

Speaking at an urgent meeting of intellectuals, the historian said Armenia is going through a national catastrophe, which has deeper roots than people could imagine.

“But today, on a global scale, we need to talk about where we are heading to, whether we are going to choose the already existing path to move forward, or we really need to seriously reconsider it. I feel pity for our children who want to believe in a completely different system of values and want to live a completely different life. We cannot impose the old and defeatist psychology on them. We have at least known what it means to be a winner, we know how sweet it is,” he said, adding all efforts should be exerted to this direction.

Hayk Demoyan said Armenia has found itself in a deep crisis, stressing the need to find ways out of it.

“We must not allow this to happen again, we must not allow our future and destiny to be determined in a completely different place and by various papers. We must show our potential, which is not measured by money, but by our actions,” Hayk Demoyan said.