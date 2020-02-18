Armenian high court judge rules out ‘constitutional crisis’

Tert.am A member of the Armenia’s top court on Tuesday dismissed the concerns over a ″constitutional crisis″ in the country, confirming instead the recent reports that he met with the National Assembly’s speaker.

″Mr. Ararat Mirzoyan is among my best students. I have thousands of students in the state administration system. I have met with Ararat Mirzoyan – likewise with lots of others – which is absolutely normal,″ Felix Tokyan told journalists without elaborating further.

Asked to comment on the reports that the early retirement scheme for Constitutional Court judges was on their meeting agenda, Tokhyan refrained from answers.

Neither did he unveil his personal intentions for benefiting from the proposed scheme.

