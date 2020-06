Armenian health minister Arsen Torosyan took to his Facebook to share bad news: the minister run over a 10-year-old child.

According to Torosyan, he immediately took the child to the hospital, and all the examinations were done.

“He has only scratched on the armpit of his right hand, and his life and health are not in danger. He will be under the care of doctors for a while and then he will go home,” he said.