Armenian hackers publish database on Azerbaijani COVID-19 patients

A database of Azerbaijani Covid-19 patients, including recovery and death cases, was published on Friday on Facebook page of Monte Melkonyan Cyber Army.

The message accompanying the list says new data about coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan will be released soon.

Taron Hovhannisyan, an expert in Azerbaijan, took to Facebook to present initial analysis of the data.

“The first data seem quite interesting. For example, 50 tests were performed on June 22 in Baku Khatai district, 37 of which came positive. More interesting revelations will be shared in the evening,” Hovhannisyan wrote.

To remind, the attack came as response to the actions by Azerbaijani hackers who earlier published data of coronavirus patients from Armenia’s Armavir region.

