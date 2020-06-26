fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Armenian hackers publish database on Azerbaijani COVID-19 patients

by Leave a Comment

A database of Azerbaijani Covid-19 patients, including recovery and death cases, was published on Friday on Facebook page of Monte Melkonyan Cyber Army.

The message accompanying the list says new data about coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan will be released soon.

Taron Hovhannisyan, an expert in Azerbaijan, took to Facebook to present initial analysis of the data.
“The first data seem quite interesting. For example, 50 tests were performed on June 22 in Baku Khatai district, 37 of which came positive. More interesting revelations will be shared in the evening,” Hovhannisyan wrote.

To remind, the attack came as response to the actions by Azerbaijani hackers who earlier published data of coronavirus patients from Armenia’s Armavir region.
 

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.