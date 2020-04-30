Armenian government’s anti-crisis program ‘involves 775K individual beneficiaries’ – Pashinyan

Tert.am Report As part of its anti-crisis program aimed at mitigating the coronavirus impact, the Armenian Government has distributed AMD 54.9 billion (above USD $114,000,000) among 775,000 individual beneficiaries and 22 businesses, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today.

“That means, 775,000 citizens have for now benefited from one or another anti-crisis measure,” he told the cabinet members.

Elaborating on the government assistance to the specific target groups, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said they additionally involved 400,000 students in the 14th Program. “[The aid package applies] also to those potentially benefiting from loans. That is to say, the figures you presented today are factual, but we also have an approved plan of actions which allows us to state that the figure is potentially higher,” he said.

Liana Arakelyan