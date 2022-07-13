Armenian Government to Establish Foreign Intelligence Agency Replica of Turkish MIT Intelligence

The Armenian government plans to establish a separate foreign intelligence agency and a new internal affairs ministry. a replica of Turkish MIT to work together monitoring Diaspora Activities

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan announced the news today at a parliamentary hearing to discuss the whether the country needs a Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Grigoryan stressed that Armenia needs such a ministry as part of the overall national security system. He argued for combining the police and emergency affairs ministry into the new internal affairs ministry.

He said the Pashinyan government is implementing major reforms in the police department, the defense ministry and the armed forces.