Armenian government to buy $190,000 worth new BMW car for parliament speaker

YEREVAN, November 25. /ARKA/. The Armenian government will allocate 90 million drams (almost $190,000) to buy a new BMW car to serve National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan. A decision to that effect was approved at today’s session of the Cabinet.

The brand new BMW 750Li xDrive LCI passenger car will be purchased from an official car dealer. According to the government’s decision, the money to buy the car was saved due to restructuring the financial means allocated by the 2021 budget for the needs of the parliament.

The BMW 750Li (manufactured in 2011) that serves now the speaker will be handed over to he Committee for State Property Management. According to the government, the cost of its operation and maintenance has become ineffective and inexpedient.