Armenian Genocide discussed at Turkey’s High Advisory Board meeting

The Armenian Genocide was among several other items covered at a meeting of Turkey’s High Advisory Board chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, Turkey’s communications director said in a statement following the event.

Fahrettin Altun noted that “some circles” are seeking to use the genocide claims in a bid to “damage the harmony of the Turkish people”, according to Anadolu Agency.

He said the officials evaluated national and international opinions on the issue along with the correct diplomatic moves and attempts to “hinder acts of disinformation” on the issue.

“The members of the High Advisory Board once again emphasized its determination to maintain our solidarity and union and the protection of our country’s interests,” Altun said.